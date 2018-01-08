Everyone Is Talking About Oprah’s Golden Globe’s Speech

Oprah Winfrey used her Golden Globe lifetime achievement speech to thank the women who have shared their personal stories of abuse.

The TV legend and media mogul received a lengthy standing ovation as she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award at Sunday’s Globes ceremony, before saying how honored she was to be the first black woman to receive it.

63-year-old Oprah spoke about the feelings she had as a young girl watching Sidney Poitier win the best actor Academy Award in 1964. She said, ‘It is not lost on me that, at this moment, there is some little girls watching as I become the first black woman to be given the same award. It is an honor and it is a privilege to share the evening with all of them. I want all the girls watching that a new day is on the horizon. When that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women and some pretty phenomenal men are fighting hard. These are the leaders who will take us to the time when nobody ever has to say ‘Me too’ again!’

A number of actresses who played strong, empowered women stepped up to receive awards, including Nicole Kidman, Elisabeth Moss, Laura Dern and Rachel Brosnahan.