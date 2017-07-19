Everyone in Kentucky/Indiana Hates This

Minnesota hates drinking alone. Iowa hates long hair on guys. Louisiana hates being the designated driver. What do Kentucky and Indiana hate?

Indiana hates bloggers. Oops, my bad.

Kentucky hates friends who ask them to move. WOW!

So now you’re probably wondering how we got this information. Well, there’s a new dating app called Hater. It pairs people up based on, you guessed it, their mutual hate for things. The app makers decided to get a look at what every state hates. So, they ran the numbers on their members and here’s a short list of the things people in the states hate!

Colorado hates N’Sync

Nebraska hates friendly reminder emails

Nevada hates feminism

Pennsylvania hates people who use money clips

HA! So, buzzfeed was kind enough to put together an entire list, complete with representative gifs and you can check it out HERE.