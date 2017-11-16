STREAMING
NORTON CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL RADIOTHON

  • Nov16
    Thursday 8:00 am - 7:00 pm
  • Nov 17
    Friday 7:00 pm
  • Norton Children’s Hospital 231 E Chestnut St
    Louisville,

Are you ready to hear UHMAZING stories from incredible kids and their families?

 

We’ll be live from the lobby of Norton Children’s Hospital from 6am-7pm Thursday and Friday November 16th and 17th sharing incredible stories of families and their experiences at Norton Children’s.  YOU can be a part of it and share your story!  Call our Radiothon Hotline and leave your story in a message.  We may share it on the air as we raise money to continue the life-saving work at Norton Children’s.

RECORD YOUR STORY AT 502-625-1286

 

MEET AIDEN JOHNSON…KENTUCKY’S 2016-1017 STATE CHAMPION

 

 

