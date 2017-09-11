ESPN Game Day Comes To Louisville For Cardinals vs. Clemson

FILE - In this Saturday, Sep. 17, 2016 file photo, Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson looks for a receiver during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, in Louisville Ky. Jackson and the third-ranked Cardinals travel to Marshall on Saturday(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

The University of Louisville Cardinals hope to exact revenge on the national stage against Clemson this Saturday as ESPN College Game Day comes to Louisville.

The arrival of ESPN College Game Day will put the U of L v Clemson game on the national stage and the ‘Ville will be buzzing with excitement. Due to this recent turn of events, the game has moved from 3:30 to an 8:10 kickoff. This puts the game right in prime-time on Saturday night.

The last time these two teams faced each other was on Saturday October 1st, 2016 and it was truly a game of feet and inches. Both teams entered the game undefeated and it was a certainty that at the end of the day, one team would walk away with a blemish on their record. Alas, that team happened to be the Cards.

Despite the loss, U of L posted up a great season and Lamar Jackson went on to win the Heisman. While that one achievement doesn’t take the sting away from the loss, perhaps it will serve as fuel for the fire that will no doubt be burning deep in everyone sporting the red and black on Saturday. Also, this time they’re coming to OUR house.