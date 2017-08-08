This Is Enough To Keep Me Out Of The Water Forever

Nope.

This Australian teenager named Sam Kanizay was sore from playing soccer on Saturday, and decided to soak his feet in the waters of Dendy Street Beach in the suburbs of Melbourne.

Here’s when it gets crazy. When he took his feet out of the water a half hour later, his feet and ankles were covered in hundreds of pin holes that would not stop bleeding!!!

His father rushed him to the hospital, where doctors managed to stop the bleeding even though they had no idea what caused the wounds. SIDE BAR: that can’t be good, right??

Experts were initially stumped but a marine biologist who examined a water sample concluded the critters were crustaceans called amphipods (aka sea fleas), which usually eat decomposing plant and animal scraps. However, it’s apparently very unusual for amphipods to cause such extensive bleeding.

Sam was still hospitalized on Monday, but is expected to be fine.