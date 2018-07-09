England Got REAL Excited Over Soccer…IKEA Is NOT Amused

England soccer fans lost their dang minds after their World Cup win over Sweden.

Fans caused damage, scaled traffic lights, lit flares, and generally went bonkers after the win.

One guy was filmed climbing onto the roof of a double-decker bus before jumping on to a bus stop. He crashed straight through the glass and sent an innocent woman flying onto the pavement.

Other fans climbed on top of an ambulance, causing damage to the roof and busting the windshield.

Two shirtless men were filmed riding on the hood of a car. Unable to see, the driver reportedly nearly crashed into a family crossing the street with their dog.

And then there was video of guys trashing an IKEA in Stratford, London. IKEA said it was aware of the incident, but did not give information about damages and reminded people that the company is both Swedish and British.

Detectives are investigating incidents seen in videos and images circulating on social media. Police say they are going to track people down who are responsible for doing damage.

