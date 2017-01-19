The Emoji Movie May Be Real Life

There apparently is going to be an “Emoji Movie” and Sir Patrick Stewart is voicing the “poo emoji”. James Corden, (“Stifler’s Mom”) Jennifer Coolidge, Maya Rudolph also going to voice emojis. The plot involves the “secret lives of emojis” trapped in a smartphone. The story revolves around Gene, a unique emoji who is capable of facial expressions but wants to be “normal” like the other emojis. He goes on a journey with his best friend, Hi-5, and the code breaker emoji, Jailbreak, to find the code that can fix him. It’ll be out in August.

