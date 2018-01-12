Emma Stone And Jennifer Lawrence = Bestie Goals

WARNING: THERE IS SOME POTTY LANGUAGE.

In this Screen Tests interview, Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone have a lot in common. The Oscar-winning actresses and best friends talk about their pets, their first job, first kiss, first album purchased, misheard music lyrics, first red carpet dress, their favorite birthday stories, favorite movies, favorite Halloween costumes, that crazy stalker, scariest memories and more!

They were supposed to go to Golden Globe after parties together…but they didn’t. This is why.

#bestigoals