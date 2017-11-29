Eminem’s New Album “Revival” Now Has Release Date

FILE - In this April 15, 2012, file photo, Eminem performs onstage at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. has temporarily taken over a public-access TV show in southeastern Michigan in an episode that featured rapper Eminem. Colbert hosted the latest episode of Only in Monroe, which airs in the community of about 21,000 people. He talked with Detroit native Eminem in a lengthy segment, calling him by his given name, Marshall Mathers. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

It’s been almost five years since Eminem dropped a new album. Today, it was announced that his new album “Revival” will be released on December 15th!

If you’ve been following the Eminem publicity train over the past few months, you know that something big has been in the works. A segment in the HBO special “The Defiant Ones” was dedicated to Dre discovering Eminem. Then, a politically charged and profanity laced vocal assault on President Trump by way of a freestyle rap at the BET Awards had us shocked. Since then, we’ve seen a website launched, a new song with Beyonce called “Walk On Water” and all of it leading up to an incredible performance on Saturday Night Live.

Em has been pretty tight lipped about a new album up until today when it was formally announced that his new project “Revival” will hit stores and download services on December 15th.

At this point in his career, I would expect a more mature Eminem with something to say as opposed to the vocal antics of Slim Shady. I feel like those days are long gone. Probably for the best.