Eminem Made A Statement At Hip Hop Awards

Some NSFW language!

Eminem has stayed out of the public eye for a minute. We knew something was going to happen at the BET Hip Hop Awards, because he warned us himself.

Well, he delivered a 4:00 freestyle rap going in on Donald Trump and his thoughts on how the president is doing.

He addressed everything from the NFL, to Puerto Rico, to the political system itself, and he’s got everyone talking.

Eminem's cypher rips into Trump at the BET Hip-Hop Awards