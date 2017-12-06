This Eminem Collaboration Has Fans Angry

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2010 file photo, rapper Eminem performs at Yankee Stadium in New York. A terminally ill Detroit area teen surprised by a visit from rapper Eminem has died. Rainbow Connection Executive Director Mary Grace McCarter says Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2015, that the parents of 17-year-old Gage Garmo told her that he died Monday in their Rochester Hills home. Gage had a wish fulfilled when Detroit native Eminem stopped by Sunday evening.(AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, file)

Eminem’s new album “Revival” has a certain collaboration on it that has his long time fans pretty upset.

Eminem released the track-list for his much anticipated album “Revival” yesterday and it got mixed reactions, due to specific collaboration. As is the case with just about any hip hop album, there are features on almost every track. Revival will feature collaborations with Beyonce, Alicia Keys, X Ambassadors, Kehlani, P!nk, Skylar Grey (of course) and one that has Em’s long time fans angry. Track 7, titled “River” will feature Ed Sheeran.

To my ears, I think this will be a massive song. Ed’s soft spoken vocals with Em’s matter of fact delivery will create an incredible spectrum of emotion. But, Em’s fans expressed disappointment upon seeing this collaboration.

When Ed Sheeran is featured on Eminem’s new album 😕😕 I want the old Slim Shady — Brianna Claxon (@_bclax) December 5, 2017

Eminem got Pink, Kehlani, Ed Sheeran and Alicia Keys on the album? Nah, he can keep it. This ain’t the Eminem I’m here for — Prince Vegeta (@Presh_Frince) December 5, 2017

I never thought I’d see the day where Eminem did a track with Ed Sheeran and now I’m mad that I will. https://t.co/WbtxGTXiH6 — Last Jedi Hype Train (@CASHEWJUlCE) December 5, 2017

Eminem featuring Ed Sheeran… 2017 is weird https://t.co/Na1JWDDuJ1 — Luca (@FearTheKirch) December 5, 2017

Artists age, they mature and their art changes as they progress through life. For Eminem fans, this natural progression seems to be just a bit too much. To them I would say; lets not judge an Ed Sheeran collaboration until we’ve heard it. You know what they say about books and covers. How do you feel about it?

