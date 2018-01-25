Elton John made an announcement yesterday that ended up shutting down his website for a bit. He dropped the bomb that he is retiring from touring to spend more time with his kids. It will be a long goodbye…his farewell tour will take 3 years. He is 71 years old.
Elton John Melts A Corner of the Internet With His Announcement
