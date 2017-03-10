Elmo Is A Huge Adele Fan

He’s a big star in his own right, but Elmo was apparently a huge fan of Adele and desperately wanted to meet her. They were both in Australia, she’s on tour and Elmo’s promoting “Sesame Street’s” 47th year on air. He made an eager plea to Adele on TV and on Twitter, and according to Adele’s Instagram page, they actually met. She posted a picture of her and Elmo with the caption, “Elmo, I love you. Thanks for coming. See you in New York.

Elmo, I love you. Thanks for coming, See you in New York X

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

BTW…Justin Timberlake threw a little shade at Adele when he tweeted that he thought Frank Ocean should have won Album of the Year at the Grammys.

 

