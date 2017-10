It’s been a hard, and heartbreaking week for America.

Despite the fact there’s so much going on in the world right now, Ellen still believes there’s a lot more good in the world than bad. Get ready to cry because she goes through her past 15 seasons and shows a few examples.

She said she wanted to, “Take a look back at these everyday heroes who have helped make the world a better place.”

For real though, hope you haven’t put on mascara yet….