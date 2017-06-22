Ellen Busted Audience Member Stealing Ellen tested her audience members’ honesty with a hidden camera she set up in the Ellen Shop. Quite a few were honest, but a couple women… were not. 😳😂 AudiencebustedEllenEllen ShophatStealingt-shirt Related Content Christian Slater Wants The “Live with Kelly&... JLo Talks Dating Younger Men…And Has Surpris... This May Be The Cutest Thing You See All Day Katy Perry Signs On As An Idol Judge…And Get... JLo Talks About ARod…And Embarrasses Her Son Ellen As Sia…Is Uh-mazing