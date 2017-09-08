Elderly Couple, Harvey and Irma, Amazed by Namesake Hurricanes

104-year-old Harvey Schluter, and his 92-year-old wife, Irma, have been married 75 years and say they’re surprised to see their names splashed across the news as two huge hurricanes. They don’t know how it worked out that their names were chosen by the US National Hurricane Center.

Unlike the hurricanes, they spent most of their lives helping lives at risk, taking in 120 foster children!

IRMA and HARVEY Schluter celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary in Spokane, Wash., in March. He's 104 and she's 93 pic.twitter.com/kpX5LHM4c1 — bkat (@av8tress) September 7, 2017

(Major tropical storm names in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico are drawn from the Hurricane Center’s alphabetical list, which prepares 21 names for each year, seven years in advance.)