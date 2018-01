This sweet face is Logan Jewell DeWitt…daughter of Chase DeWitt and Johnna Coomes-DeWitt of Henry County, Kentucky. She was diagnosed in an inoperable brain tumor in October last year. She has spent some time at Norton Children’s and just started an 18-month chemo treatment plan on December 14th at Cincinnati Children’s.



The one thing that makes this little face light up? Ed Sheeran’s music. We think Ed should see this.

