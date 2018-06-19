Ed Sheeran Was Made Fun Of As A Kid For This
By Ben Davis
|
Jun 19, 2018 @ 7:09 AM
Ed Sheeran performs at the KFC Yum Center on September 7th, 2017.

Ed Sheeran’s mom didn’t have a lot of money when he was growing up.

He explained that she bought him a fake English Nationals Team soccer jersey and the kids at his school made fun of him.  Now that he’s sold out Wembley Stadium 7 times and super famous, he gets them sent to him all the time for free.

Yay!

