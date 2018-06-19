Ed Sheeran Was Made Fun Of As A Kid For This

Ed Sheeran’s mom didn’t have a lot of money when he was growing up.

He explained that she bought him a fake English Nationals Team soccer jersey and the kids at his school made fun of him. Now that he’s sold out Wembley Stadium 7 times and super famous, he gets them sent to him all the time for free.

When @edsheeran was 7 years old his mother bought him a fake England jersey & kids in school bothered him about it. Now, he writes he gets them for free, (even though reportedly he made $60,000 a day last year.) pic.twitter.com/tv0G1xXzUn — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 19, 2018

