Ed Sheeran says he wants to make a film, like Eminem’s “8 Mile,” but based in his home town Ipswich.

Talks are happening about a movie based on his life and where he grew up.

Sheeran said, “I want to have an 8 Mile moment but ‘8 Mile’ meets ‘Notting Hill.’ Not gritty like Detroit but, like, Ipswich. I’ve got loads of songs about Ipswich that haven’t come out so I could make a soundtrack.”

There are no details yet about plot lines that may be used in the film.

