Ed Sheeran Took Time Off To Deal With Substance Abuse

Ed Sheeran revealed to British Talk Show Host Jonathan Ross that the reason for the year long hiatus was to deal with substance abuse issues.

It’s not a new phenomenon with young artists reaching the peak of their stardom. With touring and promoting music, often comes the parties and after-parties. Such was the case with Ed Sheeran. So, when he announced that he’d be taking a year off, fans were baffled and disappointed. Especially since there was no reason given for the hiatus.

Ed used his time to do the things any 26 year old with financial means would; travelling and spending time with his girlfriend.

The reason for the hiatus was finally revealed on the Jonathan Ross Show. Ed had begun abusing alcohol to the point where it was affecting his work and worrying the people around him. It finally reached a point where his girlfriend had to pull him aside and urged him to “calm down”. Ed added that he can’t write songs when under the influence. So in order to really kick the issue, he focused on work and that focus gave us the Divide album.

Ed is currently on another hiatus, but this time it’s not because of substance abuse. Instead, it’s to nurse a broken arm after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle.

