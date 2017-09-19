So Ed Sheeran and Skrillex walk into a bar…not the set up to a joke, but it was real life in Chicago. They made a surprise performance at a club in Chicago over the weekend.

ed sheeran dancing wildly with skrillex is the greatest thing ive seen today pic.twitter.com/oKHLKEwSYs — rose (@stumpblews) September 16, 2017

Skrillex played a 90-minute DJ set while Sheeran served as his hype man. Of course, fans got video. They have apparently been in the studio together but haven’t yet released any collabos.