Ed Sheeran And Skrillex Walk Into A Bar…
By Kelly K
|
Sep 19, 2017 @ 8:02 AM

So Ed Sheeran and Skrillex walk into a bar…not the set up to a joke, but it was real life in Chicago.  They made a surprise performance at a club in Chicago over the weekend.

Skrillex played a 90-minute DJ set while Sheeran served as his hype man. Of course, fans got video.  They have apparently been in the studio together but haven’t yet released any collabos.

