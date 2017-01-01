Ed Sheeran Saves 2017 With One Tweet

Fresh on the heels of our disasterous send off into the New Year courtesy of Mariah…and everything else in 2016…Ed Sheeran has saved us all.

Well, @edsheeran has already made 2017 epic as far as I'm concerned. #friday

EVERYONE CALM DOWN. ED SHEERAN IS RELEASING NEW MUSIC ON FRIDAY AND WE ARE ALL SAVED.

THANK YOU, 2017. THANK YOU.

— Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) January 1, 2017