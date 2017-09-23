Ed Sheeran Rocked Someone’s Living Room

Seeing Ed Sheeran in a concert venue is one thing. But imagine having him play in your living room!

That was the reality for 80 lucky fans who were fortunate enough to score tickets for an intimate performance promoted by Sofar Sounds. The Washington DC home belongs to Sofar’s organizer Fritz Holladay’s parents. But Sheeran wasn’t just their to play Holladay’s parent’s house. Once Ed’s 20 minute, living room performance was finished he had to high-tail it to the Capitol One Arena for a sold out gig.

The aim of this performance was not just to wow fans. All proceeds from the performance went toward providing homes for refugees. You can read more about this and see photos from the performance HERE.