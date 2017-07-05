Ed Sheeran Quits Twitter Because of Trolls

Ed Sheeran announced he’s quit Twitter because he’s fed up with the online abuse of trolls…. including Lady Gaga fans.

Sheeran said there’s nothing but people saying mean things every time he goes on Twitter. He said one comment would ruin his day, so he decided to quit. So if you see a tweet from Ed, it will be an automatically generated tweets from his Instagram account.

Hours later, Lady Gaga posted to Instagram: “What an incredible talented artist I LOVE ED @edsheeran deserves all our love and respect like all humans do. I wish all people on the internet would be positive and loving and apart of creating an online community that is kind and empowering, not hateful and mean. No reason to tear down an artist simply because they are on top. Work harder to be kinder everybody. That should be your first duty to humanity.”