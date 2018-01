Ed Sheeran performs at Infinite Energy Center on Friday, August 25, 2017, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

Ed Sheeran is alive. No thanks to Icelandic newspaper, Morgunblaðið!

The newspaper included a picture of Ed next to an obituary of an 82-year-old man named Svavar Gunnari Sigurðsson, who died on Dec. 19. Ed has yet to comment on the mistake.