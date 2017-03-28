Ed Sheeran Was Moved To Tears On His Trip To Liberia

Ed Sheeran wanted to get involved in Red Nose Day this year. He wrote for the BBC that he wanted to go on a Comic Relief trip and decided to take his first ever trip to Liberia in West Africa.

Ed wrote:

During the trip, we visited a school in West Point, the largest and most dangerous slum in Liberia’s capital, Monrovia. It was really shocking seeing the appalling conditions that people live in and it was far worse than I could have ever imagined. Nothing could have prepared me for what I saw, but despite all of this, everyone’s positivity was overwhelming.

He wrote that despite their circumstances they weren’t letting anything hold them back.

I asked a lot of them what they wanted to be when they grow up and “doctor”, “teacher” and “politician” were common responses. I got a sense that they really meant it.

Ed Sheeran writes for BBC News about his moving Liberia trip for Comic Relief https://t.co/i45vqwhYEc pic.twitter.com/4E2amQzWk3 — BBC Music (@bbcmusic) March 24, 2017

