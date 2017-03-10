Ed Sheeran May Have Lied To Us About His Cheek Scar

By Kelly K
|
Mar 10, 7:01 AM

Guys…Ed Sheeran may have been lying to us about that scar on his cheek. James Blunt is spilling the beans that it wasn’t Princess Beatrice that cut Ed with a sword while knighting James. It was a drunk Ed that cut himself.  James said, “We made a fancy story up, people fell for it. It was very embarrassing. All of it was made up….. I blame him. He must be desperate, he’s trying to sell records.” James just patched Ed up.  #fakenews?

Don’t care. Still love him.

SOURCE

