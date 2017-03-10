Ed Sheeran May Have Lied To Us About His Cheek Scar

Guys…Ed Sheeran may have been lying to us about that scar on his cheek. James Blunt is spilling the beans that it wasn’t Princess Beatrice that cut Ed with a sword while knighting James. It was a drunk Ed that cut himself. James said, “We made a fancy story up, people fell for it. It was very embarrassing. All of it was made up….. I blame him. He must be desperate, he’s trying to sell records.” James just patched Ed up. #fakenews?

Don’t care. Still love him.

