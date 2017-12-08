Ed Sheeran Made A Royal Oopsie
By Kelly K
|
Dec 8, 2017 @ 7:58 AM

Ed Sheeran was honored by Prince Charles in London yesterday becoming a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for his services to music. He did make a royal oopsie though by putting a hand on Prince Charles’ forearm while shaking his hand. That’s a royal family protocol no-no …the only contact is expected to be initiated by the royal and never vice versa. He was probably forgiven.

As to whether or not he would end up performing at Prince Harry’s royal wedding (ummm YES!  That would be ‘PERFECT’)… he hasn’t been asked yet.

MORE HERE

