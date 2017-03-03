Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber Walk Into A Dive Bar In Japan….

We love how open Ed Sheeran is about EVERYTHING. He told this story during an interview with The Guardian about the time he cracked Justin Bieber in the face with a golf club.

 

He said, “We were in Japan. We’d been out to a dive bar. He just drank water and I got hammered. Then we went to a golf course, and he laid on the floor and put a golf ball in his mouth and told me to hit it out of his mouth. I was like, ‘F–k, I need to aim this properly,’ and I swung. And you know in films when someone gets punched, and you hear that fake sound, like a slap? But in real life when someone gets punched, you hear that dull thud, a bit sickening? I heard a sound like the last one. I had cracked Justin Bieber right in the cheek with a golf club. That was one of those ‘What the f–?’ moments.

He also dropped his new album on us last night at midnight!   Here are a few nuggets for your earhole!  Check the rest of it out HERE.

