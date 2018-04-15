Ed Sheeran is Building a 5 Foot Barrier Around His London Home

Ed Sheeran is coming under fire after it was discovered that he plans to build a 5 foot barrier around his London home.

According to reports, Ed put in a request to “prevent opportunities for rough sleeping” outside of his home. To translate, that means to keep the homeless away. Obviously, this has led many to take shots.

Ed quickly fired back at those reports saying the barrier is being put in place to keep the paparazzi out. The drama then found it’s way onto Ed’s Instagram account where he attacked the journalists claiming Ed is being insensitive.

Ed isn’t the first A-lister to employ this sort of tactic for the sake of safety, security and privacy. You may recall Taylor Swift has done something similar to her home.

