Ed Sheeran performs at Infinite Energy Center on Friday, August 25, 2017, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

Ed Sheeran posted on his social media to let fans know that he was recently involved in a bike accident.

According to Mirror, he was riding his bike in London when he was struck down by a car. He has broken is right arm and says is waiting to hear from Doctors to see if this will affect any upcoming shows.

