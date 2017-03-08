Ed Sheeran Hooked Up With Taylor’s Squad!

Ed Sheeran admitted to Rolling Stone that he hooked up with some of Taylor Swift’s famous friends while on tour with Taylor in 2011. He said, “Taylor’s world is celebrity. I was this 22-year-old awkward British kid going on tour with the biggest artist in America, who has all these famous mates. It was very easy. I would often find myself in situations just kind of waking up and looking over and being like, ‘How the f–k did that happen?'”

Speaking of Ed he is looking to form a “Superpop” boy band to go on tour with him. He’s written lots of songs for the group and is holding auditions.

Coming to North American this summer, go here https://t.co/Hjpv5qcz1K for details on the fan pre-sale that starts this Mon 13th March. pic.twitter.com/roiUsPoBQB — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) March 8, 2017

SPEAKING OF TOUR! HE’S COMING TO THE KFC YUM! CENTER SEPTEMBER 7TH!! Tickets go on sale March 17th at 10am! He dropped that nugget during his appearance on the Today show….