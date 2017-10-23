Ed Sheeran Helps Girl Find Life Saving Donor

Ed Sheeran along with a host of other celebrities helped an eight year old cancer patient find a blood stem cell donor.

Jasmi Lindberg-Cooke was battling a form of cancer known as acute lymphoblastic leukemia for over 3 years and desperately needed a blood stem cell donor. Ed Sheeran along with other musicians, artists and actors joined in a campaign to find a donor and a donor has been found.

Jasmi’s mother is absolutely elated with the news but remains cautiously optimistic. Jasmi still has a bumpy road ahead to recovery.

