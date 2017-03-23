Ed Sheeran Got Rick Rolled By Kelly K | Mar 23, 6:41 AM 80’s pop star Rick Astley, of “Rick Rolled” fame, covered Ed Sheeran’s popular “Shape of You” single. Rick is on tour in the UK. Tuesday night he did the song. Ed SheeranRick AstleyRick RollShape of You Related Content Ed Sheeran May Have Lied To Us About His Cheek Sca... ED SHEERAN DROPS NOT ONE…BUT TWO SONGS ON US... Ed Sheeran At The Brit Awards This May Be The Cutest Thing You See All Day Ed Sheeran Plays Would You Rather Watch Ed Sheeran Play Classroom Instruments