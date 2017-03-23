Ed Sheeran Got Rick Rolled

By Kelly K
|
Mar 23, 6:41 AM

80’s pop star Rick Astley, of “Rick Rolled” fame, covered Ed Sheeran’s popular “Shape of You” single.

Rick is on tour in the UK. Tuesday night he did the song.

 

