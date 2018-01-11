Ed Sheeran Is Getting Sued

Ed Sheeran co-wrote “The Rest of Out Life” for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill and now they are getting sued by two Australians who say they blatantly copied the music.

The complaint was filed yesterday by two Australians who say the track is “blatant copying” of their own 2014 song, “When I Found You” in some instances, verbatim, note-for-note. Both songs have a similar theme too.

The plaintiffs want at least $5 million in actual damages plus profits, a running royalty, and an award of attorney’s fees and costs.

