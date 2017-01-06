ED SHEERAN DROPS NOT ONE…BUT TWO SONGS ON US!

So glad to have you back, Ed!!! We’ve missed you…

Ed announced in December 2015 that he was taking some extended time to travel and live life. He felt like he was living life ‘through a screen’.

Please read x A photo posted by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Dec 12, 2015 at 10:29pm PST

Talking about his new stuff, he said “Hello 2017! I’ve been working hard on the new material and I hope you can be as excited about it as Iam. I really wanted to show two different sides to my music that I’m equally as passionate about and Ijust knew I wanted to roll with two songs at the same time. I’m absolutely buzzing to be back.”

His tweet seems to indicate the name of his album will be “Divide”.

÷ — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 5, 2017

Read MORE HERE.