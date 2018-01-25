Is An Ed O’Neil Diss Song Coming From Taylor?

Ed O'neil and guest arrive at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday Jan. 13, 2013, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Television royalty Ed O’Neil may have crossed Taylor Swift and we all know what happens when you do that. She makes a best selling record about it!

Calvin Harris, Harry Styles, Connor Kennedy, Taylor Lautner and John Mayer may all find themselves with a new member to the “scorned by Taylor” club. Ed O’Neil. You may know Ed as Jay Pritchett on Family Guy or as Al Bundy from Married With Children.

But ask Ed O’Neil who Taylor Swift is and he’ll tell you that he had no idea who she was until recently. At this point, I have to wonder if the man is living under a rock.

He stopped by Ellen the other day and told the story of how he met Taylor at a party. Here it is from his own mouth.

“I know she’s famous, but I can’t place her.”

So, he took a selfie with Taylor and texted it to his daughter Sofia so she could tell him who this blonde headed woman was and she responded with;

“I’m having you committed.”

I’m not entirely sure that not knowing who Taylor is, is enough to warrant a scathing song from her. But, it would be kind of funny to hear her go in on Ed O’Neil in a song.