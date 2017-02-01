Ed From ‘Good Burger’ Reported from Super Bowl Opening Night

Kel Mitchell, AKA Ed from ‘Good Burger’ was reporting last night from Super Bowl Media Night. This is literally the greatest thing ever. My inner kid is freaking out because I LOVED ‘Good Burger,’ growing up.

He even sang the Dude song.

Why couldn’t I have been there….

 

I think he’s found his true calling.

