Ed From ‘Good Burger’ Reported from Super Bowl Opening Night

Kel Mitchell, AKA Ed from ‘Good Burger’ was reporting last night from Super Bowl Media Night. This is literally the greatest thing ever. My inner kid is freaking out because I LOVED ‘Good Burger,’ growing up.
We sent a very serious reporter to get the scoop from the teams at #SBOpeningNight…Ed from Good Burger! #NickSB51 #SB51 pic.twitter.com/4Ja959fR2g
— NickSports (@NickSportsTV) January 31, 2017
He even sang the Dude song.
Nbd just Ed from Good Burger singing "I'm a Dude, He's a Dude, She's a Dude" with Jalen Collins. #SB51 pic.twitter.com/RizEvdroxe
— CBS46 Sports (@CBS46Sports) January 31, 2017
Why couldn’t I have been there….
Kel Mitchell is taking over Super Bowl Opening Night pic.twitter.com/6VJz6MkALm
— Nicholas O'Malley (@nickjomalley) January 31, 2017
I think he’s found his true calling.
Comments