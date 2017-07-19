Ed Is Back On Twitter…And The GOT Director Defends His Acting
By Kelly K
|
Jul 19, 2017 @ 6:49 AM

Ed Sheeran’s love hate relationship with Twitter continues…he said he was going to delete it, then didn’t…then did…now he’s back. He used it to tweet a pic of his Simpson’s character.

He also posted a pic on Instagram urging people to donate to a 7-year-old that needs a blood stem cell donor.

Speaking of Ed…the director of Game of Thrones is responding to some hate Ed got for his appearance on the season 7 premiere by saying he was perfect for the part and looked like he belonged in that world.  Had he not been super famous, no one would have said anything.

Here’s some of the hilarious hate he got:

Related Content

Jaden Smith Thinks A Hotel Tried To Kill Him With ...
The Priceline Guy Backs Off His Life Mission To Ge...
Carpool Karaoke With Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran Quitting Music?
Twitter Is Upset About The Dirty Dancing Remake On...
Ed Sheeran Got Rick Rolled
Comments