Ed Is Back On Twitter…And The GOT Director Defends His Acting

Ed Sheeran’s love hate relationship with Twitter continues…he said he was going to delete it, then didn’t…then did…now he’s back. He used it to tweet a pic of his Simpson’s character.
He also posted a pic on Instagram urging people to donate to a 7-year-old that needs a blood stem cell donor.
Speaking of Ed…the director of Game of Thrones is responding to some hate Ed got for his appearance on the season 7 premiere by saying he was perfect for the part and looked like he belonged in that world. Had he not been super famous, no one would have said anything.
Here’s some of the hilarious hate he got:
Will you be a dinosaur in the new Jurassic world pic.twitter.com/xkk3nP9LnV
— Shitty Watercolour (@SWatercolour) July 17, 2017
@edsheeran was this the tweet that made you delete twitter
— Shitty Watercolour (@SWatercolour) July 18, 2017
And you watch this please 😹 pic.twitter.com/WJNSumXlYS
— Giusy (@_giusyb) July 17, 2017