Early Reactions To “The Last Jedi” Are In
By Garfield
|
Dec 10, 2017 @ 9:45 AM
Mark Hamill, right, and Marilou Hamill arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" at the Shrine Auditorium on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“The Last Jedi” premiered at a star studded event in Los Angeles on Saturday and initial reactions are promising.

If you haven’t yet seen “The Force Awakens”, stop reading here.

After much anticipation, “The Last Jedi” premiered at a star studded event in Los Angeles on Saturday and initial reactions are pretty solid. The rest of the world is going to have to wait until Thursday to see it. But based on some early reactions posted to twitter, we could be in for one heck of a movie.

Yes, avoid spoilers at all costs! You may even want to stay off of the internet until you get a chance to see it.

Your Favorite Star Wars Movie Is...

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Comments