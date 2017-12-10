Early Reactions To “The Last Jedi” Are In

Mark Hamill, right, and Marilou Hamill arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" at the Shrine Auditorium on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

If you haven’t yet seen “The Force Awakens”, stop reading here.

After much anticipation, “The Last Jedi” premiered at a star studded event in Los Angeles on Saturday and initial reactions are pretty solid. The rest of the world is going to have to wait until Thursday to see it. But based on some early reactions posted to twitter, we could be in for one heck of a movie.

In the immediate adrenaline high aftermath of #TheLastJedi, I rank it at 3, behind Empire and ANH. I laughed, I cried, I made this face: 😱 avoid spoilers at all costs — Laura Prudom (@LauInLA) December 10, 2017

Guys. @rianjohnson has ALREADY made his #StarWars trilogy. He just put it all in the same movie, that’s all. #TheLastJedi — Chris Taylor (@FutureBoy) December 10, 2017

#TheLastJedi is incredibly satisfying and hands down Mark Hamill’s best performance as Luke Skywalker — Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) December 10, 2017

Every single shot serves a purpose and #thelastjedi is easily the funniest #starwars film. And that is a fantastic thing. — James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) December 10, 2017

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is so very different, exciting, surprising. So many emotions, so many amazing moments. Stay away from spoilers. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) December 10, 2017

Yes, avoid spoilers at all costs! You may even want to stay off of the internet until you get a chance to see it.

