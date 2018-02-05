Eagles Fan Kevin Hart Gets Denied Getting On Stage…Drops the F-Bomb On Live TV

Eagles fan Kevin Hart was super excited about the big win. Afterwards, during the presentation of the Vince Lombardi trophy, he was trying to convince security to allow him on stage as the trophy was being carried up to the podium. Nope.

lol kevin hart can’t get up on stage pic.twitter.com/Hciq7l3X1t — dan andrews (@panteraderosado) February 5, 2018

Later, he popped up on NFL Network’s NFL GameDay, where he mentioned that he had “started the celebration early” and even dropped the F-bomb.

Kevin Hart is drunk af live on NFL Network… just dropped an f bomb lol pic.twitter.com/Gh1zZecE4c — Cody Snell (@cody__snell) February 5, 2018

