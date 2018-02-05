Eagles Fan Kevin Hart Gets Denied Getting On Stage…Drops the F-Bomb On Live TV
By Kelly K
|
Feb 5, 2018 @ 6:48 AM

Eagles fan Kevin Hart was super excited about the big win. Afterwards, during the presentation of the Vince Lombardi trophy, he was trying to convince security to allow him on stage as the trophy was being carried up to the podium.  Nope.

Later, he popped up on NFL Network’s NFL GameDay, where he mentioned that he had “started the celebration early” and even dropped the F-bomb.

 

MORE HERE

Related Content

More Celebs Continue To Donate For #HoustonStrong
Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Speaks Out
Kevin Hart and Jimmy Fallon Going Through A Haunte...
Justin Timberlake Might Perform at Super Bowl 52
The Reason The Rock May Not Run For President
Watch The Rock and Kevin Hart Trade Insults
Comments