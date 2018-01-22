Eagles Fan: 0, Pole: 1

First of all, SUPER INSANELY EXCITED THAT THE PATRIOTS ARE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWLLL!!!!!!!

But I also fully appreciate how excited Eagles fans are right now as well. But hey… let’s not get so excited we end up in the hospital :

I felt that.

Also, there was this…

Good morning from Philly where crews from the city are greasing the light poles with Crisco to prevent #Eagles fans from climbing after the #NFCChampionshipGame tonight. #Vikings pregame coverage starts at 3 on FOX9. They call themselves the #CriscoCops pic.twitter.com/w1ZkYWZhYG — FOX 9 Sports (@Fox9Sports) January 21, 2018

Crisco Cops 😂😂

Xo- Chelsea Thomas