Eagles Fan: 0, Pole: 1

First of all, SUPER INSANELY EXCITED THAT THE PATRIOTS ARE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWLLL!!!!!!!
We meet again. #GoPats #NotDone pic.twitter.com/czX8NoiRTZ
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 22, 2018
But I also fully appreciate how excited Eagles fans are right now as well. But hey… let’s not get so excited we end up in the hospital :
#Eagles fan wrecked by a pole #SuperBowl #superbowlbound #PhiladelphiaEagles pic.twitter.com/GsQLXEiqdr
— Sailing team (@sailingt3am) January 22, 2018
I felt that.
Also, there was this…
Good morning from Philly where crews from the city are greasing the light poles with Crisco to prevent #Eagles fans from climbing after the #NFCChampionshipGame tonight. #Vikings pregame coverage starts at 3 on FOX9. They call themselves the #CriscoCops pic.twitter.com/w1ZkYWZhYG
— FOX 9 Sports (@Fox9Sports) January 21, 2018
Xo- Chelsea Thomas