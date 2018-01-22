Eagles Fan: 0, Pole: 1
By Chelsea Thomas
|
Jan 22, 2018 @ 6:59 AM

First of all, SUPER INSANELY EXCITED THAT THE PATRIOTS ARE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWLLL!!!!!!!

But I also fully appreciate how excited Eagles fans are right now as well. But hey… let’s not get so excited we end up in the hospital :

I felt that.

Also, there was this…

Crisco Cops 😂😂

Xo- Chelsea Thomas

