Married couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be among the celebrity contestants vying for the mirrorball trophy when the reality hit’s landmark season kicks off on Monday, Sept. 18, a source tells E! News. And if they aren’t paired up with married pros Peta Mergatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, respectively, then someone will have made a terrible mistake.

Nick’s brother, Drew Lachey, won several seasons back with pro Cheryl Burke who is coming back…

The rest of the cast will be revealed on GMA.