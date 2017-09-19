DWTS Premieres…And We’re ALL IN

The new season of “Dancing with the Stars” debuted last night and we’re PUMPED. Jordan Fisher (from Broadway’s “Hamilton”) and violinist Lindsey Stirling topped the leaderboard with 22 (out of 30), followed by Vanessa Lachey (at 21) and WWE’s Nikki Bella (at 20). Nick Lachey scored an 18.

Other highlights:

Just because he’s hot…

You may not recognize her as a typical “star”, but her story is UHMAZING.

Next week is a double-header, with performances and an elimination on Monday, then more performances and another elimination on Tuesday. If there is any justice in the world, the finale will end up with Nick vs. Vanessa. #EPIC #PROBABLYWONTHAPPEN #WECANSTILLHOPE