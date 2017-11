The finale of “Dancing with the Stars” is less than a week away and during last night’s Semi-Finals, one couple went home in fifth place. The Semifinals featured two full dances for each couple. In the first round the pros chose the songs to honor their partners. In the second round, the couples performed routines inspired by iconic routines from past seasons.

The celeb couple eliminated just before the finale was Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy.