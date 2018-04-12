Dwayne Johnson Drops Some Knowledge Nuggets On Us
By Kelly K
|
Apr 12, 2018 @ 8:02 AM

Dwayne Johnson announced on Instagram yesterday that there will be a sequel to “Jumanji”.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BhcAbeFlFWW/?taken-by=therock

His reboot is now Sony Picture’s highest grossing movie ever in the U.S. “Speaking of giving the audience what they want, I’m gonna go ahead and kill Kevin Hart’s character off for good, and everybody will be happy.”

ICYMI…the cast played Never Have I Ever while promoting in on MTV International and it was pretty fun!

Sidebar…he once again said he’s not running for President in 2020, but didn’t rule out 2024.

 

 

 

