Dunkirk #1 Movie At Boxoffice

Dunkirk has topped the competition once more at the weekend box office. Studio estimates on Sunday say Christopher Nolan’s WWII film dropped 44% from its first weekend and brought in $28.1 million to take first place.

Right behind was The Emoji Movie, which opened to $25.7 million despite an avalanche of almost comically-bad reviews.

The ride continues to be smooth, however, for the well-reviewed comedy Girls Trip, which fell a minuscule 36% from its opening weekend and netted an additional $20.1 million to take third place.

The Charlize Theron action thriller Atomic Blonde debuted in fourth place with $18.6 million.

Rounding out the top five was Spider-Man: Homecoming with $13.5 million in its fourth weekend of release.