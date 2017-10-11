A DUI Stop Turned Into Something Completely Different

A California sheriff’s deputy tricked his girlfriend into believing she had been pulled over for a DUI in a surprise proposal.

Palmdale Sheriff’s Station shared video of Deputy Kevin Bowes proposing to his girlfriend as she stood with another officer on the side of the road.

“She thought she was a suspect DUI driver but it was a traffic stop that changed her life,” the station said.

Deputy Bowes snuck up behind her and got down on one knee as she took a sobriety test. The other deputy, who was in on the stunt, instructed his girlfriend to turn around where she saw her soon-to-be fiancé with an engagement ring.

She said “yes”.