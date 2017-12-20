This Dubstep Star Wars Christmas Display Is Everything

Every year, there are awesome Christmas or Halloween light displays set to music. In my opinion, they all pale in comparison to this one.
The owner of the home is a man named Matt Johnson. He lives in San Antonio, Texas and does something like this to his house every year. However this year, his neighbors say he’s outdone himself. I have to agree! Visions of Vader, awesome illumination and dubstep…certainly gets ME in the Christmas spirit!
That’s a display that’s strong with the dark side of the force.