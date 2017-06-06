Dubai Comes To Philly for Prom

This is your Story to Make You Say Daaaaaayum!

A mom in Philadelphia spent $25,000 on a camel, three tons of sand and exotic cars for her son, Johnny’s prom.

She says she had thought of sending her only son to Dubai for a visit. Instead, she decided to bring Dubai to Philly for the formal dance.

Why not???

She brought the sand and the camel into their neighborhood for photos. And rented several luxury cars including a Rolls Royce and a Lamborghini.

Why not a gift card to H&M and El Nopal and call it a day?